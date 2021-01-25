I served as a teacher, counselor, coach and administrator for 41 years. In those years, I worked with students and student-athletes in grades K-12 and their parents and guardians to help all become successful citizens of these United States. In my various roles, I was confronted with students who attempted to and sometimes succeeded in bullying classmates, schoolmates and teammates.
Parents and staff became so concerned with the bullying that their son or daughter experienced that we adopted an official anti-bullying program in the Yankton School District. The Second Step anti-bullying program has been implemented for over 10 years. The curriculum continues to teach our students, student-athletes, staff and parents what bullying really is and how to identify it. The most important aspect of the program is to teach everyone what to do to stop bullying anywhere and everywhere it shows its ugly head.
Bullying can be stopped if people have the knowledge and courage to stand up to it.
That’s why it’s been so heart-wrenching for me to watch as 45 has bullied his way to the presidency and, once there, bullied even more. Many within his own party were dismayed by his statements and behavior, but were afraid that 45 would tweet lies, insults and threatening statements about them or their family if they admonished him for it publicly.
Why have so many enabled 45 to bully while they would never tolerate this behavior from their own children, their children’s schoolmates or their colleagues? After watching the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, we all saw what that enabling led to. The 70 million people who supported 45 and voted for him surely share some responsibility. I hope we all realize that bullies only become bullies if we allow them to.
