Everyone should recycle. If you don’t recycle the Earth will die sooner than it should! If you do recycle, make sure it is recyclable. If you put trash in the recycling all the recyclable stuff will go to the dump. Recycling is not hard. It annoys me when people put trash in the recycling. Now please don’t be one of those people.
When people litter or don’t recycle like I stated, it drives me nuts! Have you ever been to the dam? If you have you know it is beautiful. If you don’t start recycling all of that trash will eventually get in the lakes and rivers here. It hurts the wildlife and puts harmful things in the environment. So please, please, please recycle!
