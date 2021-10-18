Vandalism is a cowardly act. Catching young people in the act of destroying our property is difficult because they are acting when no one is around.
Technology could be our friendly eyes on this problem. Most people have seen the trail-cam pictures of the mountain lions, which are elusive to catch.
Our vandals are elusive, but with some well-placed cams that send out a text or email when they are triggered, we could not only get the vandals on camera, but we would also be able to get to the location of the destruction before they finish their nefarious deed. Placement would have to be secret and done with a boom to get them above vandal destruction; I would recommend early mornings when school is in session.
The bad part about catching the vandals is that we are going to find some of the children of the better-to-do families are involved; they know their parents will “pay the bill” so they are the bold ones.
This type of acting out usually is just “thumbing their nose” at authority and, if caught early, leads to better life outcomes for these young adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.