So … South Dakota is 50th in the nation in teachers’ pay. Parents, grandparents and concerned citizens of South Dakota are providing supplies for our schools because there isn’t enough in the budget, but the state can come up with a quick $200,000 to pay off a potential lawsuit caused by our “Don’t worry — Mommy will fix it” Governor and her entitled daughter.
I would like to know where the $200,000 came from and are any of our legislators ashamed that we had to spend our dollars for this?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.