The firearms manufacturer building a new location out by HSC is not the end of the world. People act like you can’t walk into Walmart and buy a firearm or ammunition and be the same distance from the fields or facilities. Same applies with Dunham's being close to a school or Dakota archery selling firearms and ammunition, or even Bomgaar’s selling firearms and ammunition.
So, what if they evolve into selling actual firearms. As of now, they are telling us that they are manufacturing barrels. Last time I checked, just barrels alone are not functional firearms? Even if they decide to sell firearms, nothing really changes, does it?
People just need something to complain about because firearms is an issue in the political news. We live in South Dakota/the Midwest. Hunting and shooting firearms is almost a tradition here. If you can’t handle the way of life around here, I would kindly suggest not living in South Dakota where our freedoms will not be impeded on.
I wholeheartedly believe and would say that if that business built their business on the moon, everyone would complain it’s too close to earth. Be realistic and kind to new business owners as they are citizens as well in this community and spend dollars in your businesses as well. When did common sense become not so common?
Ironically, those who are concerned with perception (not a good look for Yankton) will support supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs. Typical Democrat hypocrisy on parade.
Oh, Mr. Clean Abe, your brain just isn’t crafted for subtleties, is it? 🤦
Once more you’re making a false equivalency. 🍎 ≠ 🍊
Those of us who support Ukraine are definitely in favor of killing, silly boy.
If we’re talking about killing the Russians, who have invaded Ukraine, may the Ukrainians kill as many as possible until they leave.
However, killing Americans here at home with assault rifles seems rather unnecessary.
See the difference, old pal?
And why are you so quick to cry “hypocrisy” when we try to help the Ukrainians, but you have nothing to say about the devastation and war crimes perpetrated by your beloved Russians in Ukraine?
How can you hate America so intensely that you have taken Russia’s side over your own country?
I see you are a crazy GOP member. Guns, Guns, Guns!! Don't take away my guns cuz 'Merica!! Only in the USA - such a sad state we live in.
Rational opinions like Mr. Pietz shares are much appreciated!! Location location location though as the realtors say. Why would the City of Yankton encourage this company to buy land there instead of our east of town if they just make gun barrels? That's where manufacturing goes! Wait until people find out these guns are used on Safari in Africa! Y.D starting more rumors! LOL
Since when did you become the Dictator of where manufacturing goes? Isn't that based on zoning? I suppose you support moving Kolberg-Pioneer, L&M Radiator, Prince Manufacturing and Truxedo from their present locations because zoning does not seem to fit in your agenda.
Oh, Yankton.Daughter, are you against hunting now, are you against manufacturing now, are you just against anything your liberal puppet masters are against?
The conservative ideologues who made the Yankton zoning maps couldn't have predicted this! LOL "We're hearing a neighborhood Applebees is interested!" Well kiss those dreams goodbye! Will any national chains want this as their future neighborhood? Surely a skilled marksman like DL can see that L&M, KPI, Prince, and Truxedo don't share a driveway with a soccer complex. Hear that? The Zoning Dictator says you can stay where you are! I do wonder why the Archery Business Parky didn't want Paradigm in their neighborhood? A better fit from a puppet's perspective. LOL DL if you can make the case for this being the perfect place for gun barrel manufacturing, please enlighten us using your gunmetal grey matter! Probably a short list of reasons but I've got some time before my pedi dries.
Whew! You go, girl‼️
Easy now Yankton.Daughter. You don't want to get your puppet strings all tangled. Do you really think all those bolt action rifle barrels on their own are going to waddle out of the plant and start massacring kids on the soccer field? If you do, then you are a troubled person and possibly a bigger risk to those kids than a manufacturing plant.
I am curious, what is your stance on having a soccer complex proximal to a correctional institution and a mental institution?
DLJ, I don’t have enough knowledge on this topic to have a dog in this fight, but I’ve read over Yankton. Daughter’s postings and whatever she thinks about guns, I think she’s mostly talking about the logic of Yankton’s zoning and city planning.
Have I missed something?
You got me, DL. I’m a huge risk! LOL
I have perfectly non-puppet reasons for wishing that Paradigm would shift! Remember when they told us that corner could have a town square and businesses that complement the museum? We’re trying to draw tour buses to our fair city are we not? Now enter the soccer complex and we’re now told a lifeless manufacturing facility is the best that site can do. Again I doubt National chains will come knocking with that kind of "Vision." Be happy with Runza my pretties.
Meanwhile what’s this! Another Daughter has entered the chat over on Page 1 and she isn’t playing! LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
