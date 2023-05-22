Recreational marijuana use is legal in almost half of the U.S., but it remains a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act of 1970. This conflicting state of legality makes it hard for cannabis companies to operate within their state borders since most banks, taxes… come under federal law.
Since we have too many (and complex) laws and regulations. The federal marijuana laws should be revoked, leaving marijuana use (along with many other matters) to be solely governed by the states and counties like alcohol. Both have their uses and abuses, including being not the best for physical health but perhaps beneficial mentally in wise moderation. I’ve never tried pot and don’t intend to, though I remember President Eisenhower on TV and sure could have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.