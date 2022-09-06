Shame on you for cutting down the beautiful tree at Westside Park.
In California, they’re trying to save the trees from burning up, but in Yankton, if a tree is in the way it gets cut down. I have seen this happen many times. Did you have a professional tree guy come in to do a study on the tree? I bet not.
It seems studies are always being done on other things. So many people have told me how upset they are as they have so many happy memories of the tree.
When we lived in Yankton, the kids and I would walk to the park. We lived four blocks from the park. We’d have a picnic, play or just sit in the shade of that grand tree. When we moved to Utica, we still came to the park. I did the same thing with my grandkids. We’d walk over the bridge and sit in the shade of the tree — so many good memories.
It seems it doesn’t matter what the public wants as they never win! Pretty soon we’ll all be cut down like trees, which is already happening. If a person doesn’t like someone, they shoot them. Or if the wrong person gets elected to an office, a riot gets started! What is wrong with people?
People should start reading the Bible, where God gives us instructions on how we should live and treat others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.