Shame on you for cutting down the beautiful tree at Westside Park.

In California, they’re trying to save the trees from burning up, but in Yankton, if a tree is in the way it gets cut down. I have seen this happen many times. Did you have a professional tree guy come in to do a study on the tree? I bet not.

