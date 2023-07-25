Some of life’s odd observations/truisms:
1. Al Gore/John Kerry/Mitt Romney/Nancy Pelosi/Obama/Biden/Harris/Clinton homes have 0 number of solar panels installed. Why is that?
2. Democrats say on one, even the president is above the law. So, my question is, how come the illegals are?
3. We have teacher shortage, Police shortage. Border patrol personal shortage. But hiring 87,000 IRS agents will fix everything?
4. Will the 87,000 IRS agents be shadowing 4 million-plus illegals working for cash collecting taxes?
5. If shutting down Russia’s pipeline was to cripple Russia’s economy, why did Mr. Biden shut ours down?
6. The government banned injecting livestock with steroids/hormones. But injecting children with Hormones to change their gender is okey-dokey?
7. Who was the economist that came up with 8.8% inflation when we have the following — gas: +44%; airline tickets: +33%; used cars: +23%; hotels: +23%; bacon: +18%; oranges: +17%; tires: +18%; furniture: +18%; milk: +10%; coffee: +15%; bread: +15%; baby food: +13%; soup & cereal: +12%; eggs: +10%. Who figures the figure?
8. I go to the store buy pound of ham wrapped in plastic. Loaf of bread in plastic bag, gallon of milk in plastic jug, salad in plastic box, bottle of ketchup-mustard in plastic bottle--but i can’t have a plastic bag to carry my groceries home? Who thinks this up?
I will finish with this. You can change your clothes and powder your nose, but in the end, your Maker knows. A man can’t be a woman, a woman can’t be man. Pretend all you want, but “you am” what “you am.”
LGBTQ+ (L*esbian, G*ay, Bisexual, Transgender, Q*ueer/Questioning) is a natural and normal variation of human sexuality and gender identity.
Throughout history and across cultures, diverse sexual orientations and gender identities have been observed and documented.
Scientific research suggests that sexual orientation and gender identity have complex origins, including a combination of genetic, hormonal, developmental, and environmental factors.
Major medical and psychological associations, such as the American Psychological Association and the World Health Organization, affirm that being LGBTQ+ is not a mental disorder.
It's important to recognize and respect the inherent diversity of human sexuality and gender identity.
Embracing inclusivity and promoting equal rights and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals contributes to a more compassionate and accepting society.
*️⃣Transgender facts - Mayo Clinic*️⃣
https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/in-depth/transgender-facts/art-20266812
*️⃣Transgender Health: What You Need to Know | Johns Hopkins Medicine*️⃣
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/transgender-health-what-you-need-to-know
