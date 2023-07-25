Some of life’s odd observations/truisms:

1. Al Gore/John Kerry/Mitt Romney/Nancy Pelosi/Obama/Biden/Harris/Clinton homes have 0 number of solar panels installed. Why is that?

(2) comments

ET2021
ET2021

LGBTQ+ (L*esbian, G*ay, Bisexual, Transgender, Q*ueer/Questioning) is a natural and normal variation of human sexuality and gender identity.

Throughout history and across cultures, diverse sexual orientations and gender identities have been observed and documented.

Scientific research suggests that sexual orientation and gender identity have complex origins, including a combination of genetic, hormonal, developmental, and environmental factors.

Major medical and psychological associations, such as the American Psychological Association and the World Health Organization, affirm that being LGBTQ+ is not a mental disorder.

It's important to recognize and respect the inherent diversity of human sexuality and gender identity.

Embracing inclusivity and promoting equal rights and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals contributes to a more compassionate and accepting society.

Report Add Reply
ET2021
ET2021

*️⃣Transgender facts - Mayo Clinic*️⃣

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/in-depth/transgender-facts/art-20266812

*️⃣Transgender Health: What You Need to Know | Johns Hopkins Medicine*️⃣

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/transgender-health-what-you-need-to-know

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.