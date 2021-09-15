Communities throughout the country are divided. Just go onto the internet and one can quickly find videos proving that reality.
In this great country, we the people have the right to our own opinions and beliefs. In turn, not everybody is going to agree with each other on every topic.
However, whatever opinion or belief one has on any subject, this Biblical truth can’t be forgotten: Jesus died for those people who you disagree with. Just like how He died for you to take away your sins! “... For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as a propitiation by his blood, to be received by faith.” (Romans 3:23-25a)
A person can disagree with a person’s opinion or beliefs or even accept a person’s opinions or beliefs as horribly wrong, but hating a person, threatening a person, or harming a person because they have different opinions or beliefs than you is not demonstrating the love that Christ has already shown you. However, that does not mean a person can’t admonish poor or even immoral beliefs or opinions. But still remember, Jesus died for that person, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.