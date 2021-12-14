Climate change is no longer an issue that Republicans, or any Americans, can afford to ignore. We need bipartisan solutions that help us combat climate change and mitigate its impact on our communities, particularly as wildfires, storms and other extreme weather events continue to increase in severity.
Advancing and expanding our clean energy technologies and capabilities is not only the most logical answer to help reduce emissions, but it is also the most economically advantageous one. Investing in clean energy — from renewables like wind, solar and hydropower to technologies like battery storage, carbon capture and more — will help us confront climate change in a way that creates jobs, strengthens local businesses, powers American innovation, and builds a sustainable, robust clean energy economy.
As a young conservative voter, I was glad to see Gov. Kristi Noem issue a proclamation recognizing National Clean Energy Week earlier this fall. My generation is looking to Republican leaders like her and our elected officials in Washington to step up their commitment to clean energy.
