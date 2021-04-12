Some years back when Sen. Thune was a House member during the Clinton administration, Thune was complaining about the Forest Service Management of the Black Hills. He said the state should take over management. However, he had no complaints during the Bush or Trump years.
The reason the Hill City Saw Mill is closing is because the Republicans like to abuse the resources while they are in charge to get the financial benefit while paying no attention to what will happen when you’ve cut more trees than this forest can stand. This greedy behavior caused the dust bowl through farming practices that would maximize the short-term profit without consideration of what happens down the road. They bled the land out just as they have now bled the trees out.
Thune, Noem, Rounds and Johnson will try and blame this on Biden or Obama but the fact is this is on Trump who pushed to cut trees faster and faster, more and more.
Perhaps the Black Hills should be turned over to its rightful owner, the Lakota. Maybe taking these precious Black Hills out of the hands of politicians would fix this problem. After all, the Supreme Court has ruled that this land was illegally taken by the Whites who illegally invaded, and then the U.S. government that illegally stole it.
