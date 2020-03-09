Sports are fun! They get you energized, they get you moving, and they get your heart pumping. You can play sports at school, such as basketball, football, and soccer. Well, maybe not right now because it’s too cold and windy, but when spring comes around you can play.
Letter: Get Involved In Sports
- Darnell, Stewart School Mrs. Opsahl’s Fifth Grade Class
