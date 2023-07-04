May 28 was Pentecost, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit with the Gospel in every tongue. Three thousand baptized.
May 29 was the graduation of 600 Timber Creek Highers, Keller, Texas. Every nationality and ethnic group. Of the four top students, one was Anglo. All of them spoke of hope, empathy, multi-talent in diversity, and caring treatment.
Their border is next to South Lake, a wealthy community with racial problems reported on national TV.
I came away with hope and excitement as they seemed to get it.
In South Dakota, Ms. Noem took funds from COVID relief to fund her trophy troops and keep the fear of immigration stoked. On the Texas border, they have no real function. Border crossings have reduced 40+ percent. State funds for her campaign to be president or vice president?
In South Dakota, our DC3 will not obey the Constitution with impeachments or seek justice on 1/6 insurrection. In Texas, the Trump cult came out against one of their own and impeached the Republican Attorney General. South Dakota votes are for political power, not rule of law. We are to have liberty and justice for all.
Democracy is for all — immigrants, all colors, the disadvantaged, all voters, all religions. No to no refugee welcome policy. Tell South Dakota.
Religions are about love, caring, helping the downtrodden, standing up for justice. We can’t have it both ways — professing love and bigotry. Jesus cut through that hypocrisy. For me, dealing with my racism is a life-long journey that is God led. All of us suffer from racism, but may our religion lead us to a journey of shedding it and not fall victims to the false prophets of hate and white supremacy. Tell South Dakota!
I’m for true democracy and true religion. Tell South Dakota!
