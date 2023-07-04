May 28 was Pentecost, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit with the Gospel in every tongue. Three thousand baptized.

May 29 was the graduation of 600 Timber Creek Highers, Keller, Texas. Every nationality and ethnic group. Of the four top students, one was Anglo. All of them spoke of hope, empathy, multi-talent in diversity, and caring treatment.

