In 2011, Laura Zylstra, an agent from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), an agency controlled by then Attorney General Marty Jackley, filed a sexual harassment claim against a former Brown County deputy who made inappropriate comments towards her. Zylstra was then demoted and transferred from Aberdeen to Pierre. She resigned in 2012.
In September 2015, Zylstra sued DCI Director Bryan Gortmaker claiming she had been retaliated against with response to sexual harassment.
In December 2017, the jury awarded Zylstra $1.2 million in damages finding that she had suffered retaliation and discrimination. Zylstra thanked the jury for “giving me justice.” She had alleged violations of the Civil Rights Act and the South Dakota Human Relations Act.
In May 2018, Federal District Court Judge Charles B. Kornmann ordered DCI Director Bryan Gortmaker to appear in court as the state failed to pay the settlement. Jackley claimed that the settlement was not being delayed and that Zylstra’s lawyers and his gubernatorial opponent Kristi Noem were playing politics.
Zylstra disputed in detail that there was a delay in the payments and personally appeared in campaign ads stating, “I don’t think Marty Jackley should be Governor, I don’t think he should be the Attorney General.”
