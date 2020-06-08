After having a terrific experience at Ace Bike and Fitness, I dropped my debit card and receipt in the parking lot. While enjoying a terrific meal at Mexico Viejo, I received a call from the store to tell me that someone turned my card and receipt into the service desk at Ace. My wife and I will return to Yankton to shop, eat and ride our new bikes!
While we are seeing a lot of ugliness in our country right now, we appreciate the kind, honest and selfless folks “north of the border.”
