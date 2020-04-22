I grew up in South Dakota and left the state some 36 years ago but I still have a great love for the state and its people. Much of my family and many friends still live there. I live in Missouri now but I keep up with South Dakota news by reading the Press & Dakotan online daily.
Recently, when I read that Gov. Noem was making news nationally by still refusing to issue a statewide stay-at-home order like other states and was also making South Dakota the first state in the nation to conduct a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine on willing residents, I had to speak up.
Where did South Dakota find this governor? What an embarrassment she is for the state! Her stupidity is going to kill some of you! She is clearly a Trump stooge just trying to earn political points from him and not at all concerned about the health and well-being of South Dakotans.
Brazil’s recent trial of the drug killed people so they stopped the trial early. Why would South Dakotans be any different?
Let Noem and Trump or their family members participate in the drug trial if they are so confident in it! Stay at home my friends, social distance, look at only the facts and we will all get through this in spite of dumb politicians.
