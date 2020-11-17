Last spring, our Banquet ministry came to a stop. COVID-19 raised its ugly head and all gatherings had to end in order not to spread the virus.
Our directors, Carol and Bruce Myers, eventually came up with the idea to make the Banquet work with a food pickup at the door.
They talked it over with Pastor Jaqueline from the UCC church, our home base for 23-plus years. Our board was consulted. Calls were made to the groups committed to serve on certain days. Everyone agreed to try to make a go of it.
We are so grateful to the United Church of Christ and all their parishioners under the guidance of Pastor Jaqueline for their generosity to let us continue, even though they have not been able to celebrate any services of their own. I am convinced God smiles on them all for letting us continue our ministry.
The volunteer groups bring the food on their designated days to be cooked or already cooked. Our volunteers, who happily returned, then take over. Everyone is masked — distancing is difficult in the kitchen. We try our best!
Food is served in carryout containers and taken to the south side door and passed to our guests. There are more than 10 workers each Thursday.
At first we wondered, will our guests come? But they came. We have passed the 300-meals mark several times. We and the guests miss our socializing, a very important part for all.
Now that cold days are ahead, we try something new. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and someone will take the food to them. We’re still working out the details. God willing, we are keeping on as long as needed.
In closing I’d like to express our gratitude to all those involved with the Banquet, UCC Church, volunteer groups, all workers and helpers, and to Carol and Bruce leading the way. Thanks to Hy-Vee our bread giveaway is continuing.
May God bless you. And may your hearts feel glad to be able to do good in these troubled times. Stay well and take care of each other.
Any questions? Call Laura at 665-7199. Wear your mask, wash hands and keep your distance.
