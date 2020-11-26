On behalf of the Yankton Contact Center Food Pantry, we would like to send out a BIG thank you to the Yankton Hy-Vee for donating all of the wonderful food items that will make up the 100 meals for those in need.
Your support helps to further our mission through meeting the emergency needs of people in Yankton who are experiencing a crisis.
