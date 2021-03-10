So many pastors and teachers emphasize the cross to be the only answer that is needed for salvation. A lot of years ago, the small town gathered for a Wednesday-night-before-Thanksgiving meeting of all the churches as they did also on Easter sunrise service. Each church had someone to sing a few songs of worship and one person to give a short message. As one of the ladies was between songs, she said she was trying to visualize Jesus on the cross. There was a large cross on the end of the sanctuary, and the Holy Spirit said to me that the cross was as it should be — it was empty. If Jesus was still on the cross, He was dead and we were all still in our sins. Without the resurrection of Jesus from the grave, we have no redemption. Praise be to God that Jesus was raised from the dead and sits at the right hand of the Father even to make intersession for us.
A few years ago, the church we visited was singing the song “The Old Rugged Cross.” The Holy Spirit said in my mind that the cross by itself is no great reason to get excited. Without the blood that was shed before the cross and on the cross, the cross will accomplish nothing. For without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sin (no forgiveness): Hebrews 9:22.
There were seven ways that Jesus shed His blood, but that is a long teaching. Then the Holy Spirit said without the resurrection, neither the cross nor the blood will work. Jesus had to be resurrected from the grave to be able to put His blood on the sanctuary in heaven so we could be cleansed from our sins. The teaching of the resurrection is in I Cor. 15:12-26.
So the cross by itself will not work without the blood and the resurrection. It takes all of them. Not one or two will work without all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.