The Republican party was once soft-shoe like Ronald Reagan, but now has the orange fire of Donald Trump running in its veins.

If Republicans won’t allow regulation of AR-15s or any increase in taxes on the absurdly wealthy, why would they have any qualms about expelling noisy anti-gun Democrats from the Tennessee legislature or a noisy transgender Democrat from the Montana Legislature?

