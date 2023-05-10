The Republican party was once soft-shoe like Ronald Reagan, but now has the orange fire of Donald Trump running in its veins.
If Republicans won’t allow regulation of AR-15s or any increase in taxes on the absurdly wealthy, why would they have any qualms about expelling noisy anti-gun Democrats from the Tennessee legislature or a noisy transgender Democrat from the Montana Legislature?
After all, that’s exactly what the monarchist party in England did when “democrat” (Commons) party members of Parliament spoke out of turn or spoke too passionately.
From Queen Elizabeth’s instructions to legislators, we read: “Freedom of speech is granted to the commons, but they must know what liberty they are entitled to; not a liberty for everyone to speak what he listeth, or what cometh in his brain to utter; their privilege extends no farther than a liberty of Aye or No.” (David Hume, “History of England”)
That silencing of the Commons eventually caused a revolution in England. I wonder what Republicans expect to happen in America?
