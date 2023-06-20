This is in regard to the letter “Stricter Laws,” (Press & Dakotan, June 9).
I looked up the law on the internet. I can’t find where you can hold a cell phone and use it. You can use it by voice (Bluetooth) but not by holding it. I say if you are holding a phone to your ear, you can get a ticket. Driving and holding a phone is something the police, sheriff, patrol, etc., can see and give a ticket. I can’t find an exception for that.
