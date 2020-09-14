It would not surprise me to see other states suing South Dakota for hundreds of millions for intentionally bringing more coronavirus to their states after the Sturgis Rally.
Noem pushed the rally forward to get money for the state while leaving other states to deal with the billions in pandemic costs. South Dakota is directly responsible for billions in medical cost as well as many deaths.
This could end up bankrupting the entire state.
