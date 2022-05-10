Sen. Carrol Red Allen was a giant of a man not just in stature but in life.
His hard work ethic, common sense, strong belief in faith, strong love for his family and willingness to help others by way of public service were a few of his outstanding attributes. Because of his example and leadership people like Sen. Bernie Hunhoff, Sen. Garry Moore, Sen. Frank Kloucek became involved in politics.
Red Allen was a legend. He stood up for the common person. He never once profited personally from politics. He set the standard for what is good and right about South Dakota. He and Gladys ran a custom combining business near Lake Andes and a truck stop on Highway 81 north of Yankton. He also enjoyed running heavy dirt moving equipment for building Highway 37 from Springfield to the Standing Bear Bridge near Running Water.
Sen. Allen would look at issues and see how they impacted the average South Dakotan on a daily basis and vote accordingly.
He had a huge positive influence on our family’s life, and I wish to thank each one of his family members for sharing him with us and the people of South Dakota. There is a saying in Nebraska “Go Big Red” in support of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. We utilized the saying for many years in support of Senator Carrol V. “Red” Allen.
One of my fondest memories was when he was senator, Garry Moore and I were representatives. We would take turns driving to and from Pierre during legislative session. He drove a huge SUV and we rode in style. We would discuss the issues of the day and life in general. They were clearly the most enjoyable trips to our state capitol I ever had.
He truly was a shining light for the citizens of South Dakota. He went through the same trials, struggles and tribulations that so many of us do. He inspired others to do great things by his setting the example for us to follow.
Adios, Sen. Allen. Go Big Red!
