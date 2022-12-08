Concerning Jay Williams’ response letter (Press & Dakotan, Dec. 2), I have to take exception to his numerous premises.

He says that we should not have voted for Republican candidates because they threaten Medicare and Medicaid, public education, denies human-caused climate change, etc., etc. None of that could be further from the truth. No Republican made any reference to reducing Medicare or Medicaid, nor do they have any intent to; public education is only being threatened by legitimate concerns over their own demonstrated incompetence and arrogance at the  federal level, and climate change is just that — climate change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.