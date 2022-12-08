Concerning Jay Williams’ response letter (Press & Dakotan, Dec. 2), I have to take exception to his numerous premises.
He says that we should not have voted for Republican candidates because they threaten Medicare and Medicaid, public education, denies human-caused climate change, etc., etc. None of that could be further from the truth. No Republican made any reference to reducing Medicare or Medicaid, nor do they have any intent to; public education is only being threatened by legitimate concerns over their own demonstrated incompetence and arrogance at the
federal level, and climate change is just that — climate change.
He blatantly accuses the Republican Party of being “... bad for our country.” So let’s see, since the country (thankfully not S.D.) voted for a liberal Democratic administration, we have record levels of inflation, record levels of illegal aliens entering our country, record crime rates across the country, record gas prices (which have come down some but are still more than a dollar higher than this time two years ago), record national debt, numerous attempts to take away constitutional rights to free speech, to bearing arms and to decisions about our own bodies. The list goes on.
All of these bad outcomes are a direct result of poor policies and acts by the current Democratic administration. The party that is dangerous to our way of life and well-being is the Democratic Party.
So, who are you going to believe, the liberal Democratic Party propaganda or your lying eyes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.