What’s it like voting Democratic in South Dakota? Good, actually. There’re many of us plus there’re plenty of independent swing voters. We’re like everyone else: thoughtful and careful in making voting decisions. To me, Democrats are concerned for everyone having rights guaranteed under the constitution. We want the rule of law and don’t want people going hungry and not being able to meet basic needs even when working. We want what is good for working people, like health care, quality education and a clean environment. No one is above the law and big corporations who break laws should be held to account. We think there is too much income disparity.
What do Republicans stand for? It’s hard to tell these days because they seem like the spawn of the Tea Party and QAnon. They’re well-funded and favor the rights of big business. Sometimes, they seem like angry guys wearing horns, waving guns and Confederate flags. They say how Christian they are and want both sides of Nazism taught in schools. They have strong connections to guys like Peter Theil and Mark Zuckerberg, who fashions himself as the Julius Cesar of the internet. They don’t give a bucket of dog snot for the likes of us. To them, democracy is bad for business.
It’s great that Mike Rounds and John Thune are making noise about election reform, but we need action NOW, not talk. Investigating Jan. 6 is not about witch-hunting or making political points. A plan was in place to steal the election. Members of Congress, the Trump administration and a group of miscreants had concocted the total BS stories of voter fraud to throw the election back to the GOP controlled states. This can still happen. The GOP has blocked investigation of this at every opportunity. It’s all about power. Either guys like Rounds and Thune get on the stick and do something now, or its time to think about different candidates.
Steve Bannon called this plan, the Green Bay sweep. Maybe Bannon never met the ‘85 Bears. They would have murderized the sweep. Give the Democrats another look and make a difference.
