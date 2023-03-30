“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” (LLPH) All created equal. Declaration of Independence. Goals for both citizens and religious folk to pursue with fervor.
Some so-called patriots and religious folk practice the opposite — hypocrisy. No LLPH.
The 1/6 insurrection was lawless. Police were attacked and died. Pols turned traitors. Democracy nearly failed. No LLPH.
Fox News, in Dominion-sworn testimony and direct quotes, lies for money/profits. Murdoch, Hannity, Ingraham, Carlson all knowingly lied. No LLPH.
A train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, poisoned air and water. Messrs. Trump and Thune relaxed railroad regulations. No LLPH.
Today we have banks failing. 2018 Thune, Rounds, Trump and some Democrats relaxed bank regulations. No LLPH.
Govs. Abbott, DeSantis, Noem, Sanders and Younkin despise “different” people, seek to brainwash (book burning, fake curriculum), suppress voters. They promise freedom which means slavery. No LLPH.
Social Security — Thune and other Trump Culters want to raise the years to receive. No LLPH.
Tall border stories. We need workers. We’re a compassionate people. Yet, immigration whine is a way of continually kicking the vulnerable around. Thune just visited the border — again. So, get together and get immigration fixed. No LLPH.
Bullying is fascism, the new tone in our country. It is not love. It’s hate. No LLPH.
Latest con job — WOKE. Ninety-five percent of people don’t know what that means. Oh, yes, secretly bad? No LLPH.
White Christian Nationalism. Not God centered nor democratic. No LLPH.
Again, 100 governors, 435 reps and 100 senators — speak up against racism, hate, lies, fascism, lawlessness. Lead, leaders!
For me, Jesus leads “I have come that you might have life — abundantly.” “Love one another as I have loved you.” One cannot serve two masters. How positive the above acts could be if God and democracy centered.
I’m all for love, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Free for the taking!
