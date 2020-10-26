Should hog confinements be regulated differently than other animal confinements? Is the Pope Catholic? Of course.
Hogs are unique. They are able to be infected with a wide variety of influenza viruses simultaneously in the same animal and produce unique hybrid flu viruses that do not exist in nature and that will infect humans. This is a well-established fact in the scientific literature. No other farm animal is capable of doing this as readily. Confining hogs in CAFOs in close proximity to birds simply amplifies the problem and has led to the emergence of a highly lethal H5N1 strain in Indonesia with a mortality rate well over 15 times that of the COVID-19. The entire hog herd needed to be slaughtered and disposed of. Other outbreaks in Southeast Asia average a 60% mortality rate. Fortunately H5N1 virus does not transmit well in humans.
South Dakota does not permit separate regulation of different animal confinements and in fact is trying to eliminate local oversight and control of these facilities. This stance can hurt all animal farming. Cattle producers should not be burdened with regulation of hog barns, and the public should not be exposed to the dangers and environmental degradation large hog CAFOs inflict. Hog barn density in a county does influence how rapidly flu spreads in a county. This was demonstrated in North Carolina during the 2009-2010 H1N1 pandemic. Now there is evidence of hogs in China getting infected with COVID-19. Terrific! Not unexpected though.
