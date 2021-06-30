How are we going to die? Car accident, cancer, homicide? Most of us will die from organ failure after a long illness. Some of us will die from reading columns by Ben Shapiro regularly in the P&D. Apparently Shapiro, a Harvard Law School graduate, could not find employment as an ambulance chaser. When he noticed the big money, he decided on hack journalism.
Recently (Press & Dakotan, June 3), Shapiro decided to ridicule the anti-racist, Ibram X. Kendi, for the way he thinks about race. This is odd because Kendi’s books are well researched, carefully footnoted and at times gut wrenching. His source material comes from direct quotes found in letters, speeches, log books and legal papers. Kendi holds up a lens for us to see history more clearly. He is beyond compelling and we owe him a debt of gratitude. For people who read, his books should be on your list this summer.
Ben Shapiro is a wordsmith educated at the best institution money can buy. He is a privileged character out of touch with real American history and what we need to do to reach our potential. Nor does he even care. He is truly the Norman Bates of hack journalism and let us not become the Bates Motel.
