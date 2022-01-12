Are hog barns coming to the Lake Area?
At the Jan. 4 Yankton County Commission meeting, I was surprised to hear that a large chunk of land will get rezoned to an “agricultural-only use.” If the rezone passes, it will be a disaster for the lake area and its tourism industry because it would convert nearly 80 acres of land in the center of the lake area from Rural Transitional to Agricultural Only. This area is very near riverside acres, several other housing developments as well as hundreds of lake area residents.
Nearly 20 years ago, when the zoning ordinance was first coordinated, it was wisely decided to set aside areas in the lake for future growth and development of Yankton County. Both community and agricultural leaders at the time realized that there needed to be separation between the highly populated lake area and agricultural areas, such as large hog confinements. Now, those areas that have been developed (especially with new homes, businesses and families) are coming under attack by one individual who wants to stop all economic development in the lake area. This will undoubtedly cause conflict. Last summer, I wrote a critical article about the CAFO zoning changes that Commissioner Cheri Loest forced through the commission. We are now starting to see the negatives of her reckless and foolish changes.
If you live in the Lake Area, own property or simply enjoy camping, fishing, boating or the outdoors, you need to be very concerned, because soon the area may smell like hogs. The final rezone hearing will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m.
