We’ve witnessed the takeover of the Democratic Party by the most radical elements of their party. It has been a long time in the making. As a former Democrat, it has been really hard to watch. Make no mistake. Neither party is what it should be.
As a society, we have become detached from even the most basic of principles. If we don’t self-correct, we will destroy our country and the precious freedoms we’ve been given by those who have gone before us.
We no longer speak the truth to one another. Instead, we manipulate our words to accomplish our own goals. We lust after power instead of working cooperatively with one another for the welfare of all. We declare that the choice of life or death for our unborn is a choice of “health care.” We have become a culture of death. We punish some for their offenses, yet others escape their just dues. We deny the scientific proof of our sexuality, instead arrogantly assigning our own. We claim to be tolerant, yet deny others the right to be heard. We see looting, the destruction of property and violence in our streets and call it “mostly peaceful protests.” We see people defend their life and property and be charged with crime and the criminals set free. Who are we kidding?
If we remain silent, stay detached, uninvolved and are bullied into “sitting down and shutting up,” we deserve what we will get in this coming election. Those who see the radical agenda of the leftist movement in our country and say nothing are complicit in the destruction of our way of life.
We need to be well-informed. We should ignore the mainstream media; they no longer report the unbiased facts. Look instead at the candidates, their voting records, their character and values, their associations and actions. Biblical instruction would be a good source for the standard of behavior.
Most of all, pray for our country and its leaders. It really is a magnificent country, with mostly good, decent productive people who appreciate the opportunities freedom provides. Freedom is not free, however. It requires that we be of good will and promote the well-being of all, especially the most vulnerable among us. God Bless America!
