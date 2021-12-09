I was wondering, since Marne Creek is dry and the weather is still fairly nice, could some group see about walking the length of the creek through Yankton, and collect trash? I was thinking perhaps the folks at the prison camp would be more than willing to. Or if other people have ideas as to who would want to do it, that would be cool, too.

