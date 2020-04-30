This month marks the 99th anniversary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Ernest Bowyer Post 791 and is also the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe. May normally starts with our celebration of Loyalty Day. President Eisenhower established Loyalty Day as a recognized holiday in 1955. The official proclamation states that “Loyalty Day is a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom.”
Ernest Bowyer Post 791 has held a dinner and program on May 1 for decades. We use this program to recognize and present awards to individuals for patriotic service to our community. We are not able to hold the ceremony this year due to conditions imposed on us by current events. We normally choose members of law enforcement, firefighters and EMT’s.
On behalf of the Post, I would like to recognize all public servants and health care workers who are keeping our community safe and running as smoothly as possible during these difficult times. The devotion you show is vital to our heritage of American freedom which deserves our sincere thanks on this Loyalty Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.