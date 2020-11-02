Bonnie Whatling’s letter in the Wednesday, Oct 21, Press & Dakotan sure expressed some of my feeling about the “Rev.” Dan Brandt.
In the same letter she refers to (Oct. 8), he slammed President Trump for not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID-19. May I remind him, that this is what Trump did. As soon as he was informed of the dangerous virus from China, he closed our country to anyone coming from China and would not allow anyone from U.S. to go there. He persuaded several big companies to immediately start making ventilators for use in hospitals. He sent the U.S. ship hospital to New York to help the overcrowded situation of patients there. He put our vice president in charge of a task force to study & monitor the virus situation. That’s hardly doing nothing about it.
Also, Mr. Brandt accuses the president of not being loving. Nothing in Mr. Brandt’s letter shows he has any love in his heart. All he can do is rip apart our president and those who follow him.
Then, Mr. Brandt has the audacity to praise a group of misguided people who are “getting together” — Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindu — as an example of how to unite. II Corinthians 6-14a clearly speaks about such. “Be not unequally yoked together with unbelievers.” If a person is a true believer in Jesus Christ, the only way for a person to have his sins forgiven, that person cannot have fellowship with those who do not believe in Jesus, and the Muslims and Hindu, do not believe in Jesus as the Son of God. Argue with the Bible if you do not like that.
Our president loves this country, he is working to keep it strong. HE is working for the life of the unborn, the religious freedom for all people to worship when and how they want, according to what our Constitution says. I am thankful for his courage to stand for the ordinary person,
Thank you, Mrs. Whatling, for your speaking out.
