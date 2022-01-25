I am reaching out to ask that careful consideration be used when addressing HB 1048 concerning the proposed campground in Custer State Park. I truly believe it would be detrimental to the wildlife and environment in this esteemed park.
The preservation of the parks wildlife and environment outweigh the need for a campground placed in this pristine area. The parks were created to preserve. As Teddy Roosevelt stated, “It is also vandalism wantonly to destroy or to permit the destruction of what is beautiful in nature, whether it be a cliff, a forest, or a species of mammal or bird. Here in the United States, we turn our rivers and streams into sewers and dumping-grounds, we pollute the air, we destroy forests, and exterminate fishes, birds and mammals — not to speak of vulgarizing charming landscapes with hideous advertisements. But at last, it looks as if our people were awakening.”
Please look into your hearts, we are the caretakers of this park and another “blemish” added to it should not happen.
