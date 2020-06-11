I read (Press & Dakotan, June 9,) that a candlelight vigil and peaceful protest is scheduled in Yankton to honor George Floyd and others. Those attending will be Yankton’s mayor, a state representative, a former state senator and a pastor of a local church.
I got to thinking, when will we see a candlelight vigil and peaceful protest for all the babies of all races aborted in the United States each year? The last year for which I could find any statistics was 2017. That year 862,000 babies were aborted.
All babies’ lives should matter!
