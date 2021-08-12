The Nest Predator Bounty Program is inhumane, wasteful and not based on science. When South Dakota Game Fish & Parks accepted public input last spring, less than 7% of the over 400 written submissions were in favor of the program. Why are so many South Dakotans are opposed?
Trapping is inhumane. In South Dakota, trappers are only required to check traps and snares every three days west of the Missouri River and every two days east of the Missouri River. Animals caught in traps can be attacked by other animals, starve or mangle their limbs trying to free themselves.
It could unbalance our state’s ecosystem. There was no scientific study done on the number of these “nest predator” species that currently inhabit South Dakota and no cap on each species to be killed. According to the GFP Operational Dashboard, 134,589 tails have been submitted since April 2019. This program begins each spring, so the kill totals don’t include the many young that starved to death when their mothers were trapped.
Traps are indiscriminate. Any animal can fall victim, including endangered species and companion animals. This is a big enough problem that GFP created videos teaching the public how to free dogs from traps and snares.
There is no scientific tracking of the results to the pheasant population. GFP discontinued their annual pheasant brood survey after the 2019 summer count showed no increase in pheasant numbers.
Please ask Gov. Noem and the GFP Commission to end this cruel program!
