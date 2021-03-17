In response to Mr. Novotny’s letter (“Moot Point,” Press & Dakotan, March 2).
Bear in mind I am an independent — I vote for policy not the person. The three most corrupt presidents in our lifetime have been Clinton, Obama and Biden — you pick the order. Mr. Trump was a TRUE PATRIOT that gave up his wealth to run and was abused every day by hate-filled Democrats. One can’t say if the election was stolen as courts simply would not hear or review the evidence. All Democrats need to pull their heads out and smell clean air.
Let’s look at S.D Democrats. They can’t organize a one-car parade let alone get someone elected to office. Now on national level, four Democratic governors sent elderly people to the COVID death chamber — aka, nursing homes! That, sir, defied common sense. All should be tried for murder or manslaughter, no less.
Mr. Fauci never spoke up on matter. WHY? Also it is his job to head these viruses off, and he FAILED! Look at his stumbling, bumbling change his mind attitude. He has said nothing about Biden letting in thousands of COVID-positive illegals into USA, but he condemns two governors for opening their economies.
The list of evils the Democrats have done and are doing could go for pages. The devil has breached our walls. It is going to take a leader and few rough, tough men/women to get it back an under control. Otherwise get ready to learn to speak Chinese. What we have at the helm is not going to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.