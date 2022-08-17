I am a Democrat. As such, there’s room enough in my heart for kittens, puppies, children, and underdogs. Perhaps that is why I ran for a seat on the local school board.
I care deeply about the politics of our times. Unfortunately, the news has been respite with stories of those who would gladly ban books, critical race theory, and transgender students from using the bathrooms of their choice.
My background in engineering taught me to take a logical approach to solving problems. I begin by identifying the root cause of the problem followed by identifying potential solutions and applying the best one.
This is what a group of educators and architects did when designing a solution to the problem of toilets. They recently presented their work to the annual Association of School Boards convention to our great satisfaction.
They suggest replacing traditional school bathrooms with uni-gender ones consisting of secure rooms with a single toilet accompanied by elongated sinks outside in a commons area. Each occupant would enjoy complete privacy with the temptation for random mischief nearly eliminated.
It is amazing what we can accomplish by solving problems rather than making them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.