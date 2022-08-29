We are at the one-year anniversary of 13 men/women that Biden and poor military leadership let get killed in Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Everyone needs to stop pause and give thanks to all that gives us our freedoms.
The Iraq-Afghanistan war was started simply because Bush needed a crusade to defend his father’s honor. Dick Cheney threw his two cents in simply because he wanted financial gain. When politicians lie, people die. We really showed how to establish democracy in those countries. Heck of a job nation building.
