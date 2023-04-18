I had to read Mr. Magnuson April 4 Letter to the Editor several times to try to comprehend what he was saying.

I simply cannot agree with Mr. Magnuson’s unmitigated arrogance that those of us who believe in the rule of law cannot be considered Christian. Even Jesus recognized that Caesar had responsibilities as a leader. The primary and most significant Constitutional duty of our Caesar (aka: President Biden) is “protect the states from an invasion” and apparently, Mr. Magnuson believes I have “lost my way” because I expect our president to first care for everyone living in America, THEN CITIZENS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES. Where is there any other leader in any other country who is so callous or dislikes their constituents so much that they put the needs of citizens from OTHER countries before the needs of people living in their country, like Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are doing?  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.