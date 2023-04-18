I had to read Mr. Magnuson April 4 Letter to the Editor several times to try to comprehend what he was saying.
I simply cannot agree with Mr. Magnuson’s unmitigated arrogance that those of us who believe in the rule of law cannot be considered Christian. Even Jesus recognized that Caesar had responsibilities as a leader. The primary and most significant Constitutional duty of our Caesar (aka: President Biden) is “protect the states from an invasion” and apparently, Mr. Magnuson believes I have “lost my way” because I expect our president to first care for everyone living in America, THEN CITIZENS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES. Where is there any other leader in any other country who is so callous or dislikes their constituents so much that they put the needs of citizens from OTHER countries before the needs of people living in their country, like Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are doing?
Where does our Constitution state that our country is obligated to care for ALL the suffering and hungry in the world? Our country donates billions of dollars to other countries to help them meet the needs of their citizens. America has many charities and organizations which go to other countries to provide healthcare, food, clothing, and education to ALL RACES. Even our military stationed in other countries are known for building orphanages and schools and donating tons of supplies to other countries’ citizens. Through organizations, American people are very generous financially to help not only the hungry and suffering in our country but also the hungry and suffering in foreign countries. I personally don’t see a lot of shirking of our “Christian duties” and I am offended that anyone would try to gaslight us by implying that Americans are unfeeling or racist or do not care about people EVERYWHERE. Guess I am not as judgmental as Mr. Magnuson.
I have relatives who are “red, yellow, black, and white” like the children’s song says and everyone is “precious in my sight” as they are to Jesus but according to Mr. Magnuson, I am racist and intolerant. Wow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.