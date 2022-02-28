In reply to a letter by Paul Struck (Press & Dakotan, Feb. 3) on the time, energy and effort wasted on the transgender issue.
Men wanting to wear dresses has been around for hundreds of years. It has always been treated as mental health issue. The WHO has it listed on its list of mental health issues. Secondly, these people are spending many hours with therapists. They as group are mentally ill and should be treated as such, but not on taxpayers’ dime nor the bills be paid for by insurance company.
There simply is no transgender issue — one can’t change the sex they are born with.
Meanwhile, Democrats continue to find new ways to tear down the U.S. Paul, regarding the shooting and gun violence. Yes, it is wrong and over the top. But it is largely happening in Democrat-controlled areas.
Now a question for all you anti-gun folks. One recent weekend, there in all likelihood approximately 900 gun shows total with about 1,000 people attend each show (conservative estimate) would put it at 900,000 people. Not one act of violence at any of them. Folks, this goes on week in week out 10 months out of the year, so work those numbers. Huge amounts of property/gold/CASH at these shows — NOT ONE ROBBERY NOT ONE SHOOTING!
So maybe there is something to all citizens being trained/armed — allowed to open carry! Bad guys are spray-and-pray shooters, usually hitting the unattended targets. Trained shooters hit the target. That puts an end to the bad guys. These men wearing dresses and gun violence are easy to end.
Gun violence and shooting can be solved as well without infringing on my right to bear arms. Icing on the cake to solving the issues.
