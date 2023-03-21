After reading the rants of the Rev. Dan Brandt of Avon for the past few years, I am confused as to how a man who claims to spread love from the pulpit has so much hate and intolerance in his heart.
I have never once read where Rev. Brandt has asked for prayers for Gov. Noem or Sen. Thune, and all the other people he has chastised. You would think that a man who claims to have all the answers for what’s wrong with our country would be asking for prayers for all those (in his narrow mind) evil people. I invite Rev. Brandt to read his own words, how he is here to spread love. I have never felt better for anything after reading Rev. Brandt’s hate-filled letters. I am asking that we pray for Rev. Brandt that he may spread love and not division and hate. Jesus came to redeem the world and not to condemn it. Rev. Brandt must have skipped reading that part of the Bible.
You are right, Pat. Some people have good thoughts that are difficult for them to put in writing. Others just have pencils and bad thoughts.
