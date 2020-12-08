Keep Yankton Beautiful is at it again, this time in the Meridian District. Last year, thanks to the initiative of the Light Up Yankton group, a plan was put in place to decorate the planters along Walnut for the holiday season. Often referred to as “Adopt-A-Pot,” the project itself was in need of adoption, and KYB elected to add to our growing family of annual endeavors. On Sunday, Nov. 22, KYB board members and volunteers gathered to assemble the planters. With boxes of greenery lining the sidewalk, heaps of dogwood and birch, and a mound of pine cones, we dove in and started decorating! Many hands made light work, and within a few hours all 22 planters were replete with festive greenery and a variety of decorative branches and cones. While our volunteers are to credit for the grunt work of pounding birch branches into dirt, this project could never have come to fruition without the generosity of those who “adopted” a pot.
We are so thankful for the support from Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof. L.L.C, Shore to Shore Realty, Quality Health Clinic, Holiday Festival of Lights, City of Yankton, CorTrust Bank, Wohlenberg Ritzman & Co., Stockwell Engineers, State Farm Insurance/Rhonda Wesseln, First Dakota National Bank, Larsen Carpet, Endless Treasures, Limestone Inc., Meridian District, Yankton Rexall, Head 2 Heels, the Gehm family, Jim & Cindy Filips, Craig Sommer and Richard & Sharon Ehrhart.
I would be remiss if I failed to thank Laura Westergaard with NatureScaping. Not only did she share her professional expertise with us as we brainstormed designs, but she was also instrumental in procuring greenery for us. We also wish to thank the Front Porch Greenhouse and Gifts for their donation of dogwood branches for our planters and generosity in our final purchase of spruce tops. Lastly, we wish to thank Matthew and Martha Lee Heyne for the gifts they provided to all our volunteers.
If your name is not above, and you wish it were, please reach out to us at info@keepyanktonbeautiful.org to learn how you can be involved in this and many other future projects. Until then, please take a moment to stride throughout the Meridian District, do some shopping, and take a gander at our handiwork.
