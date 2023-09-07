We the people are America — not our governments. No matter how good, each person is flawed, so are the people, and thus, our local, state and federal institutions — along with any multinational organization. People and governments become corrupt absent a healthy balance between individual and collective rights / responsibilities. Ending corruption starts with self and progresses first to setting right what’s closest to home — beginning locally before internationally.
The Uniparty political establishment at all levels have fallen prey to acquiring wealth from their appointed or elected positions. Political power accesses wealth just as wealth accesses political power. In this way large corporations have taken our governments captive by using their wealth to manage politicians and gain more wealth.
