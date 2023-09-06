Republicans and Democrats in America have hit on a method that plays extremely well with a misguided electorate.
They dispense non-stop hate directed at the opposing party, its policies, and candidates, all the while neglecting to examine themselves against any traditional standard, like morality or the Constitution.
This pathway is a winning formula for the parties, but a losing formula for the rising generations who must deal with all the hate.
On the other hand, the business and finance worlds go overboard portraying all the joyous and well-adjusted people taking Big Pharma’s drugs, buying consumer products, and taking out loans to make it all happen. Commerce almost approaches the churches in their disregard for pressing social, economic, and political issues and in their focus only on the positive.
So where is the sensible middle that finds some things not to like about other people and policies, but still plenty to like? Where are the advertisements that don’t promise the moon and eternal happiness by means of a pill, or a car, or a saturated fat- and sugar-filled meal or yet another credit card?
(2) comments
I am not sure what the author means by hate. One group, particularly their leader, often use pejorative, often down-right nasty and threating language, and misleading or false information to influence public opinion. The others rarely behave this way. Is it hateful to call out obvious lies, nasty language, immoral or unprincipled behavior when the evidence of such is overwhelmingly apparent? I fear too many of us are subject to too many false equivalencies that are almost daily professed in one national media outlet. We do need to come together to find ways to cooperate for the greater good.
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.