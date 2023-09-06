Republicans and Democrats in America have hit on a method that plays extremely well with a misguided electorate.

They dispense non-stop hate directed at the opposing party, its policies, and candidates, all the while neglecting to examine themselves against any traditional standard, like morality or the Constitution.

Mqslattery

I am not sure what the author means by hate. One group, particularly their leader, often use pejorative, often down-right nasty and threating language, and misleading or false information to influence public opinion. The others rarely behave this way. Is it hateful to call out obvious lies, nasty language, immoral or unprincipled behavior when the evidence of such is overwhelmingly apparent? I fear too many of us are subject to too many false equivalencies that are almost daily professed in one national media outlet. We do need to come together to find ways to cooperate for the greater good.

SoDakD
👍

