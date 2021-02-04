This is in regard to Larry Skow’s Jan. 27 letter to the Press & Dakotan. It is always tempting to not respond to misinformation, but I cannot hope for a better tomorrow for my country unless we address ignorance and misunderstanding. I am hopeful my fellow citizens have adequate morality and sense if they have accurate information. Over my lifetime I have benefited by being challenged in my opinions and beliefs. I hope the same is true for others.
First, the presidential election was not stolen. Mr. Trump lost. If Mr. Biden had lost I would sadly have accepted that. One candidate always loses; one candidate always wins. Perhaps Mr. Trump’s victory in South Dakota was corrupt and I should forever hold on to that belief, but that would be a waste of my time and energy.
Second, Mr. Skow, there is a difference between communism and socialism and I think you should be embarrassed not to know that, assuming you are of adult age.
Third, I could not make any sense of your sentences regarding the USA “not” being a democracy, that democracy “always” turns to mob rule, etc. We are a democracy or, more accurately, a democratic republic. You should have learned that from your parents if you weren’t listening to your teacher in Civics class.
Fourth, to maintain a society that allows free speech requires some degree of honesty and responsibility. That is why you can’t falsely yell “fire” in a crowded theater. You should have learned that in high school when you should have also learned the difference between socialism and communism.
(4) comments
Mr. Bender. 1st I never said the election was stolen. I said we will never know after Jan 6 event at Capitol. Which was wrong by any standards. All could of been put to rest with forensic audit of voting machines in the contested states. All could of been prevented with better voting integrity--years ago. History will look back an tell us what happened 20 years from now. The 1960 election is now considered stolen. 2nd There is no differance between socialism an communism--one and the same. There is differance in communism styles--China is one style, Russia another style. Democrats tend to overlook the hate an vile statements made by Maxine Waters/The squad host of others.. Democrats started in day after election in 2016. Hillary kept the whine of losing going 4 years! Stacy Abrams never stopped whining in Georgia--nor admitted losing. How many people has Cuomo killed in New York state with putting Covid sick nursing homes? I believe his statement is "who cares where they go to die?" Finally Mr. Bender read up. We are a Constitutional Republic! No where does democracy show up ANYWHERE in orginal paper work. The fathers did not want a democracy. So Mr. Bender I believe you are one that needs to get facts straight. Finally very little damage was done at capitol bldg on Jan 6. few busted windows. Why no outcry about damage done by BLM/ANTIFA/assorted groups in Portland/Seattle--$2.5 million i believe is damage to federal bldgs. For the record Fred. I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I am Independent. I voted for Mr. Trumps policys--secure borders/USA first keep the money at home bring jobs back. End the endless wars an list of others. I care less if he married- divorced-don't care if he has warm fuzzy feeling personality. Lets see how uncontrolled borders works out for you Fred. You will likely see sad outcome on shutting the Keystone pipeline down. Time will tell on all this fiasco. Let the "green" boondoggle begin. You must of voted for it.
Thank you, Mr. Bender. Sadly you are a lonely voice crying out in the wilderness of South Dakota’s slavish devotion to the deadliest, most corrupt and incompetent President in American History. And (hopefully) the only President ever to incite an armed insurrection against the United States of America.
When my friends from other states ask me, “Why are South Dakotans so stupid?” I point to a few like you.
Other than that, I really don’t know what else to say.
I say God bless Mr. Skow. He’s truly a man of God! How right he is that “Democracy always turns to mob rule.” That’s why God has chosen Trump to lead Christians away from our evil form of government. He wouldn’t have been elected without the overwhelming support of Christians.
Unbelievers genuflect before our unholy constitution because our false “democracy” allows them to have the same rights as True Christians.
The next time Christians enter the Capitol Building, God will grant us victory. Onward Christian Soldiers! We’re finally marching as to war! MAGA!!!!!
Mr. Bender, you'll find it unrewarding to continue a dialog with Mr. Skow. The “Colorado Curmudgeon” is the king of mindless “whataboutism.” His inability to distinguish between a riot and a deadly armed insurrection says it all.
Mr. Skow claims to be an “independent” as if that hides his always siding with the Trumpy wackos. But the good news is that people who think like Mr. Skow are tearing the GOP apart.
I say more power to him.
