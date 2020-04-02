Faith and trust work with trustworthiness. Trust in God works because God keeps promises. “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” “Lo, I am with you always.”
When 15,000-plus lies are spoken, perhaps untrustworthy? Mr. Trump’s speech days ago started the stock futures falling until he talked them down 2,300 points. Wall Street and corporations weren’t believing him.
Each day he has virus updates but does little: few ventilators, masks, tests, other equipment. Promises not kept. Lies. The virus potential was known three months prior but he did nothing. “Caught them by surprise,” he said. Moscow Mitch McConnell waited six days to do legislation — every second counts. People dying while Moscow Mitch and Trump fiddled. His “quick fix” malaria medicine has not been approved.
Promises kept by the Senate? Four members getting rich with insider info at the expense of the virus suffering. The Senate will try and enrich the “fat cats” more than the poor at the bottom. Moscow Mitch – more lies.
All citizens need to be able to trust government. Instead, promises are broken and lies are told. Anxiety? Thank God for governors.
Trump, Hannity and Limbaugh this week stopped calling the virus a hoax. Trump the source of “fake news,” “the Fox News weed patch/hate for profit” and Rush kept pumping out hoaxes — the Mueller report and impeachment. Not hoaxes, just lies by the three.
Mr. Thune and Mr. Rounds could have saved us from lies by impeachment, but they cover up.
Not all leaders are charlatans, but can be believed. My hero is Romney. I see no other heroes in the Trump Cult. Consider the presidential comfort speeches Mr. Biden has been giving. Remember the sweet words of the Chief Healer, Mr. Obama.
We can uplift and elect new leaders who keep promises. Remember hope in Jesus who “lived, died and rose again” in promise keeping.
