There are more than two million people that struggle from depression, anxiety and poor self-esteem. This affects your mental health. Many people don’t know they have depression or anxiety.
I strongly feel we need to bring awareness to this because people commit suicide every year due to these issues. If you are not feeling right for example, you just want to cry or you want to go somewhere alone, you should get help. It runs your life, and you can’t stop it.
Admitting to someone that you have a problem is probably the hardest thing to do. You never know what is going on in someone’s life so don’t pick on them.
