Oct. 5-9 is Pediatric Nurses Week. Within the stuttering community, parents’ fear that a child is beginning to stutter is well known — and very real.
When a concerned parent first notices any speech irregularities, they usually visit their pediatrician’s office for advice. This is often the initial conversation about stuttering in a clinical setting — and pediatric nurses have the first chance to offer support and provide expert information.
For more than 70 years, the Stuttering Foundation has provided current, trusted information about stuttering for the pediatric medical community to share in the clinical setting. We join the many voices in honoring pediatric nurses this week for all they do for our community.
