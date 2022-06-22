In the movie “A Few Good Men” Tom Cruise questions Jack Nicholson who is playing an officer of the U.S. Armed Forces. As Cruise’s questions become more poignant, Nicholson asks, “What do you want?” Tom Cruise answers, “I want the truth.” Nicholson yells back, “You can’t handle the truth.”
Sadly, too many conservatives in our state and country have a difficult time with inconvenient truths. They have denied climate change, the deaths of over one million Americans from Covid 19, the two popular-vote victories of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden over Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, 45’s responsibility for the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, the fact that bans on assault weapons do save lives, that their party is really pro-birth, not pro-life, and that too many from their party are doing everything they can to undermine our democracy.
Calamity Kristi does not want our children to know the most recent and past history of our country. I don’t really blame her since her party is responsible for denying these inconvenient truths. She wants to pretend that racism hasn’t been a part of our country’s history, and that our government broke treaties with Native Americans. I have worked with children and young adults for 41 years. Our students can handle the truth. We owe it to our students to teach them the true history of our country, no matter how inconvenient it might be for closed-minded adults. Denying the mistakes of the past does not make our country weaker but learning from them only makes our country better. I have faith in our children.
Our classrooms need to be classrooms of creativity, curiosity and knowledge. Calamity Kristi wants to turn them into incubators of ignorance.
